Glock semi-automatic pistols are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

A federal appeals court on Saturday let stand a judge’s ruling that barred California from enforcing a new law that bans the carrying of guns in most public places.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dissolved an order by a different 9th Circuit panel from a week earlier that had suspended an injunction issued by a judge who concluded that the state law violated the right of citizens to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment.

The Dec. 30 order temporarily stayed the injunction, allowing the law to take effect on Jan. 1. Gun rights groups then asked the 9th Circuit to reconsider, and on Saturday a different panel of judges set aside the order suspending the injunction.

“So the politicians’ ploy to get around the Second Amendment has been stopped for now,” C.D. Michel, a lawyer for the gun rights groups, said in a statement.

California’s appeal of the injunction will be heard in April. The state’s attorney general in court papers had argued “tens of millions of Californians will face a heightened risk of gun violence” if the law is blocked.

“This dangerous decision puts the lives of Californians on the line,” said Daniel Villaseñor, a spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed the measure into law in September.

The law was enacted after a landmark ruling in June 2022 by the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court that expanded gun rights nationwide.

The court in that case struck down New York’s strict gun permit laws and declared for the first time that the right to keep and bear arms under the Second Amendment protects a person’s right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

The ruling, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v Bruen, also set out a new test to assess the constitutionality of gun laws by holding they must be “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

California was among a group of states with similar laws, and following the Supreme Court’s decision moved to revamp its firearms regulations.

Under California’s new law, people could not carry concealed guns in 26 categories of “sensitive places” including hospitals, playgrounds, stadiums, zoos and places of worship, regardless of whether they had permits to carry concealed weapons.

The law, Senate Bill 2, also barred people from having concealed guns at privately owned commercial establishments that are open to the public, unless the business’s operator posts a sign allowing license holders to carry guns on their property.

U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, on Dec. 20 sided with permit holders and groups including the Firearms Policy Coalition, Second Amendment Foundation and Gun Owners of America in finding the law to be unconstitutional.

