The city of Vista announces a series of community meetings and engagement activities to foster collaboration and address community concerns that will shape Vista’s future in key areas, including traffic safety, the general plan, and parks and recreation.

These events will allow residents to voice their opinions, share ideas, and work together to enhance the quality of life in Vista.

Upcoming community meetings include:

W. Bobier Drive Traffic Safety Community Meeting

– Date: Jan. 18, 2024

– Location: Bobier Elementary School, 220 W. Bobier Drive, Vista

– Time: 6 p.m. to p.m.

General Plan Update Workshops

– Dates: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1, 2024

– Various Locations and Times; check the city’s website for details

District 4 Traffic Safety Community Meeting

– Date: Feb. 1, 2024

– Location: Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista

– Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Emerald Drive Complete Streets Community Meeting

– Date: Feb. 22, 2024

– Location: Morris B. Vance Community Room, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista

– Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Townsite Phase II Complete Streets Community Meeting

– Date: March 27, 2024

– Location: Linda Rhoades Recreation Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista

– Time: 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

“These meetings are an essential part of our commitment to involving the community in shaping the future of Vista,” said City Manager John Conley. “We value the input and ideas of our residents and look forward to working together to address important issues such as traffic safety and street improvements.”

In addition to these community meetings, the city of Vista has other community engagement activities on the horizon. They will soon launch the Parks and Recreation Master Plan to gather feedback on desired parks, recreational programs, and amenities. The city of Vista is also proud to announce its participation in the California Energy Alliance as they work diligently to provide Vista with a sustainable and reliable energy source. Information sessions on this topic will be announced.

To learn more about these upcoming community engagement programs and stay informed about city initiatives, residents are encouraged to visit cityofvista.com/engage.