The San Diego central library, one of many city sites closed on Christmas. Photo courtesy of the city

All city of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Christmas Day, with a number of services also unavailable for part of the weekend.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will not be collected for customers served by the city’s Environmental Services Department on Monday.

The normally scheduled Monday collection will occur Tuesday, with Tuesday’s collection to shift to Wednesday.

All city libraries will be closed Sunday and Monday, and will reopen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Also, all public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed Dec. 24- 25, along with the Tecolote Nature Center.

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, and the Parks and Recreation Department’s Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices will be closed Dec. 25, along with city reservoirs.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes within the city will not be enforced Christmas Day. All other parking violations will be enforced.

Some sites and other services will be open or available Christmas Day, including:

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews

Chollas Lake, weather permitting

Mission Trails Regional Park

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park

City golf courses (holiday rates apply)

City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track, 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

– City News Service