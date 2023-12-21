Shawn M. Donaghy. Photo credit: mail.c-tran.com/

The North County Transit District board on Thursday unanimously approved Shawn M. Donaghy as the agency’s new top executive.

Donaghy will take over for Paul Ballard, who served in an interim capacity upon the retirement of long-time Executive Director Matthew O. Tucker.

“Mr. Donaghy has the experience and leadership qualities necessary to manage a unique transit agency such as NCTD that includes bus, hybrid rail and heavy rail,” board Chair Jewel Edson said in a statement. “We find ourselves at a critical juncture at NCTD as we continue to convert our fleets to zero emissions, pursue redevelopment projects and ensure a state of good repair for our assets and infrastructure.”

Donaghy will assume the role of NCTD’s CEO on March 1, 2024.

According to the agency, the appointment follows a four-month, nationwide search. Most recently, Donaghy was CEO of C-TRAN in Vancouver, Wash.

“I am honored to have the support of the NCTD board and for this unique opportunity,” he said. “With the help of NCTD’s amazing team, I am excited to accomplish the goals set before us that will support the communities of North County.

Before C-TRAN, he served as chief operating officer and vice president for Trinity Metro in Texas and chief operations officer for the Southwest Ohio Regional Transportation Authority in Ohio.

– City News Service