Rev. Shane Harris speaks at a press conference announcing in 2022.

Shane Harris, head of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, announced on Facebook live Wednesday his withdrawal from the City Council District 4 race to replace Monica Montgomery Steppe.

The civil rights activist said he gathered more than enough qualified signatures to appear on the March ballot, but decided to remain committed to his charity and policy work.

“This was not a decision I came to lightly after a lifetime of dedication to the success and wellbeing of District 4 and the City of San Diego at large as a civil rights activist, nonprofit founder and small business owner,” Harris said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“These activities I will continue for the rest of going forward but the short time frame involved in a special election does not afford me the opportunity to continue doing the charity as well as policy work that I love to do because politics is more of a bureaucratic machine that often stalls progress and movement.”

Three candidates are left in the race including Henry Foster, Montgomery Steppe’s chief of staff who was endorsed by Harris Wednesday, mayoral aide Chida Warren-Darby and Tylisa Suseberry.

Montgomery Steppe resigned effective Dec. 5 after winning a seat on the county Board of Supervisors in a special election to replace Nathan Fletcher.

The special election to fill her District 4 council seat will be held on March 5, combined with the state primary election.