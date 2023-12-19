San Elijo Lagoon. Courtesy San Diego County Parks and Recreation

Rep. Mike Levin has joined colleagues in Florida, Oregon and Virginia in a bipartisan effort to increase federal protections for coastal and estuary habitats like the San Elijo Lagoon in North County.

The Resilient Coasts and Estuaries Act introduced Monday would revitalize the existing Coastal and Estuarine Land Conservation Program and require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to designate five new National Estuarine Research Reserves over the next five years.

The bill would fund the conservation efforts at $60 million annually and expand the program to support work by nongovernmental organizations. Earlier funding ran out several years ago and was not reauthorized.

Levin was joined by fellow Democrat Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon and Republican colleagues Brian Mast of Florida and Jen Kiggans of Virginia.

“Our cherished lagoons and estuaries are vitally important to the stability of our environment and economy. It’s crucial that we help our coastal communities preserve these natural resources and better prepare for the impacts of climate change,” said Levin, a former environmental lawyer who represents north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties.

“I’m proud to introduce the bipartisan Resilient Coasts and Estuaries Act to reauthorize a successful program that will allow us to better meet today’s environmental needs and safeguard coastal environments for future generations,” he said.

The legislation is endorsed by the Coastal States Organization, National Estuarine Research Reserve Association, Oceana, National Audubon Society, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, National Wildlife Federation, Ducks Unlimited, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, American Sportfishing Association, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Restore America’s Estuaries.

“We applaud Rep. Levin for re-introducing the Resilient Coasts and Estuaries Act, a key bill to help protect our priceless coastal estuaries,” said Natalie Shapiro, executive director of the Buena Vista Audubon Society in Oceanside. “As climate change and development continues to degrade the functioning of these coastal treasures, it is even more imminent to engage in their protection and restoration.”

“In addition, as a non-profit actively restoring coastal wetlands in North County San Diego, we experience first-hand the need for funding this critical work and are thrilled that the act includes expanding the Coastal and Estuarine Land Conservation Program to include providing grants to non-profit organizations,” she said.