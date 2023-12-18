A closeup photo of a San Diego Police officer. Courtesy of the department

A bill to provide grants to law enforcement agencies to help with opening and operating child care centers received key support Monday.

Democratic Rep. Scott Peters announced that the bipartisan Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus has endorsed the Providing Child Care for Police Officers Act.

Peters’ legislation was co-led by Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican, as well as Reps. David Valadao and Josh Harder.

The bill will provide grants to assist with opening and operating child care centers as part of a broader push to increase representation of women working in law enforcement agencies.

“Providing law enforcement officers with accessible, affordable childcare will help with recruitment, boost retention, and spur reform,” said Peters.

“Since plans for San Diego’s childcare center were announced in 2022, law enforcement agencies across the nation have reached out for guidance to replicate this model. My bill would provide funding to help them do that once it’s passed,” he said.

Advocates say that women working in law enforcement develop deeper trust with communities, are less likely to use force, and are less frequently identified in complaints and lawsuits.

The San Diego Police Officer’s Association broke ground on a first-of-its-kind child care facility earlier this year. It is expected to open in early 2024.