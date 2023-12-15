A rendering of the Midway Rising plan. Courtesy Safdie Rabines Architects

A judge rejected a final legal challenge to Measure C Friday, clearing the way for the Midway Rising redevelopment project in the Sports Arena area.

The voter-approved measure removed the 30-foot coastal height limit for the Midway District, including the 48.5-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria celebrated the decision. “It’s been a monumental week for housing in San Diego,” he said.

“On Tuesday, the City Council passed our landmark Housing Action Package 2.0. Yesterday, we broke ground on 100 affordable homes in San Ysidro.

“This is a massive win for the people of San Diego.”

Measure C narrowly passed in 2022.

Opponents of the measure said that removing the limit would block coastal views and invite traffic congestion. Proponents countered that the development plan would benefit the entire region.

The Midway Rising plan is anticipated to offer more than 4,000 housing units, a sports arena, a park, and an entertainment and cultural arts district.