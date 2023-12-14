Mayor Todd Gloria. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was unanimously confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Senate to serve as a trustee on the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees.

Gloria, who was nominated by President Joe Biden on July 11, expressed his gratitude to the president and to the Senate.

“I was selected as a Truman Scholar while I was a student at the University of San Diego in 1999, and it set me on a path to a career in public service,” Gloria said. “I look forward to working with my fellow trustees to empower America’s next generation of public servants and celebrate the legacy of President Truman.”

The Truman scholarship is a federally funded program that awards up to $30,000 to students who demonstrate leadership potential, academic excellence and a commitment to public service. Created by Congress in 1975 as the official federal memorial to President Truman, the scholarship is only awarded to around 60 students each year.

To be eligible, students must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are currently enrolled in their second to last year of undergraduate study at a U.S. college or university. They must have a GPA of at least 3.5 and be majoring in a field likely to lead to a career in public service.

Sandrien Mekany, who attends San Diego State, is a local Truman Scholar for 2023.

– City News Service