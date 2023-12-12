A plan for Sunbreak Ranch in Miramar by Davy Architecture.

Former San Diego Mayor and now San Diego County Supervisor candidate Kevin Faulconer has endorsed the Sunbreak Ranch homeless shelter concept.

Sunbreak Ranch would be a large tent complex possibly located in Miramar or Otay Mesa that would provide local homeless individuals with housing and support services.

“I’m endorsing the Sunbreak Ranch concept because it will help get people off the streets, away from open-air drug markets, and into the help they need,” Faulconer said in his endorsement on Dec. 7.

Sunbreak Ranch was proposed in 2017 by artist George Mullen philanthropist Brian Caster. It has evolved into a non-partisan, all-volunteer effort with numerous endorsements, including philanthropist Malin Burnham, basketball great Bill Walton, county Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson, and former U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

But the plan has also drawn criticism, with Voice of San Diego describing it as “farfetched” and amounting to an “internment camp” for homeless.

Mullen said in an email to supporters that the plan “remains the one viable approach to finally help our homeless brothers and sisters” and has “broad public support” with both Democrats and Republicans on board.

He said Sunbreak Ranch supporters are honored that the former mayor has “enthusiastically joined our effort to end the homeless humanitarian catastrophe that is ravaging our region.”