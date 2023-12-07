San Diego Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell. Photo by Ken Stone

San Diego City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell Thursday cut the ribbon on the updated Tecolote Shores South Playground, which features a reshaped landscape, play and fitness areas.

Campbell, who represents District 2, said the park also has a larger area for communal activities.

“Parks and playgrounds play a key role in our cities, and I’m delighted to see the completion of the Tecolote Shores South Playground project in Mission Bay Park,” she said. “I want to thank the Engineering and Capital Projects and the Parks and Recreation departments for their efforts in creating a beautiful playground for all San Diegans.”

The project also features a new comfort station, improved parking and lighting, landscaping, irrigation, and shaded areas.

“It’s always exciting to celebrate the completion of a project, especially one that has so many unique components like the Tecolote Shores South playground,” said Rania Amen, city engineer and director of the Engineering and Capital Projects Department. “Making San Diego a more inclusive city for everyone to enjoy is a top priority and we are proud to deliver a state-of-the-art project that supports that effort.”

According to a statement from Campbell’s office, Tecolote Shores South and North mark the culmination of Phase 1 and 2 in the $5.74 million improvement project. The Tecolote Park Shores North was completed in November 2022.

“The improvements to the Tecolote Shores South Playground create a brand-new play experience for park visitors,” said Andy Field, director of the Parks and Recreation Department. “With accessibility upgrades, security lighting and new state-of-the-art play equipment, this park area is now much more inclusive of all users.

“Combined with the recently opened Tecolote Shores North Playground improvements, this area of Mission Bay Park is a wonderful play garden for children and families that is free and easy to access right off Interstate 5 and East Mission Bay Drive,” Field said.

–City News Service