Sen. Toni Atkins announces in August that Sen. Mike McGuire (standing to her left) will succeed her as Senate President Pro Tem. Image from her Instagram page

Sen. Mike McGuire, who represents northern coastal California, will take over state Senate leadership from San Diego’s Toni Atkins on Feb. 5, it was announced Monday.

McGuire will become Senate President Pro Tem, succeeding Atkins, the first woman to hold the position, after nearly six years of leading the chamber.

The announcement came in an email to Senate staff members, according to media reports.

McGuire’s new role was announced after a vote in August, but a transition date was not set.

“I am confident that this will be a seamless transition, and that Sen. McGuire will continue to guide the Senate and California down a path of success,” said Atkins in August, adding that her successor “has been a key member of my leadership team, a trusted confidant, and time after time, the convener who sets the table to get things done.”

McGuire, a resident of Healdsburg who was elected to the Senate in 2014, has served as majority leader in the Democrat-controlled chamber since 2022.

Atkins is termed out at the end of 2024 and is considering a run for Governor.