People pass by a man sleep next to trash cans in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

The latest monthly report Friday from the Regional Task Force on Homelessness showed a small decline in the number of new homeless individuals in San Diego, but a stubborn lack of affordable housing to accommodate them.

The task force said over 1,000 fewer people experienced homelessness in the region for the first time from October 2022 to September 2023, compared to the previous 12-month period.

“The data shows we may have hit our high water mark of individuals beginning their homeless experience. This is a positive turn we need,” said task force CEO Tamera Kohler.

Unfortunately, for every 10 homeless people who found housing during the period, there were 16 people who experienced homelessness for the first time.

The task force cited “unrelenting” rent increases, a lack of new housing vouchers, and no new big residential projects like Father Joe’s Villages’ St. Teresa of Calcutta tower downtown.

“Housing and homelessness are directly tied together, and when rental costs go up, so do the numbers of people experiencing homelessness,” said Kohler. “When we see the largest year-over-year increase in 1Q2023 rents for 1-bedroom units of 30%, we’ll continue to struggle to find affordable units to end people’s homelessness experience.”

The task force data for October 2022 through September 2023 showed:

14,258 individuals experienced homelessness for the first time, vs. 15,327 in the previous 12 months

8,843 individuals exited homelessness, versus 11,861 in the previous 12 months

In September, 1,195 people became homeless while 776 were housed

“These numbers are sobering but present a case for optimism,” Kohler said. “Long-term success will only come with more homes for people of all income levels; then, we’ve got a real chance to turn things around. Every new housing unit matters.”