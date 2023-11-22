San Diego City Hall. Photo by Chris Stone

Numerous San Diego County and city government offices — including animal shelters, libraries and vaccination centers — will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thursday, all city of San Diego administrative offices and other services will be closed. Some city facilities will also be closed on Friday.

Trash collection will be pushed back a day, with Thursday’s usual collection moved to Friday and Friday’s to Saturday.

All city libraries will be closed, reopening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Swimming pools and recreation centers will also open at regular hours on Saturday.

Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and city golf courses will be open, with Mission Bay Golf Course closing at dusk. City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road will also remain open.

For the county, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through the holiday period. Shelters will reopen Saturday; all other county offices will reopen for regular business hours on Monday.

Most parks and campgrounds will be available during normal business hours Thursday and Friday. However, the following facilities will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center, closed Thursday and Friday

Lakeside Community Center, closed Thursday and Friday

Spring Valley Community Center, closed Thursday and Friday

Spring Valley gym, closed Wednesday through Friday

4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office, closed Thursday and Friday (the ranger office and park will remain open)

The county’s park reservation phone line won’t be operating Thursday and Friday, but reservations can be made online at www.sdparks.org.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus and trolley services will operate primarily on a Sunday schedule on Thursday, and service will return to a regular weekday schedule on Friday.

No service will be provided on Rapid Express Routes 280 or 290, Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection and most Express bus routes.

City News Service contributed to this article.