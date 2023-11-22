City Councilman Joe LaCava holds the “AquaEye” device at Wednesday’s press conference. Photo credit: Councilmember LaCava’s office

San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava and San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell Wednesday officially unveiled two “AquaEyes,” a technology used to assist in underwater searches.

The new equipment is expected to decrease underwater search times for San Diego lifeguards.

“Council member LaCava spearheaded the provision of cutting-edge AquaEye equipment for San Diego lifeguards,” Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said. “Upon learning about a generous community member willing to match city funds, Council member LaCava proactively directed D1 CPPS funds toward the purchase.”

“We now have acquired two AquaEyes, which will save personnel time and fatigue during underwater searches, particularly when compared to conventional search methods in certain incidents,” he said.

The city allocated $7,639.48 of District 1 Community Projects, Programs and Services funding for an AquaEye underwater scanner.

“Funding the acquisition of the AquaEye is just one part of my commitment to ensuring our lifeguards have the equipment and facilities they need for the safety of everyone who uses our beaches and bay for recreation and exercise,” LaCava said. “Whether through the budget process, direct funding, or generous donors, I am proud to fight for our lifeguards.”

According to the city, in 2022, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards responded to 8,041 water rescues in the coastal waters, Mission Bay and city lakes. So far this year, lifeguards have carried out 2,579 water rescues.

In a recent incident at Mission Bay’s South Shores area, lifeguards relied on the AquaEye to look for bodies when a vehicle hit the water and there was some concern about people having been thrown from the vehicle.

“Fortunately, the search yielded a positive outcome, as no individuals were found in the water,” a statement from SDFD read.

City News Service contributed to this article.