The completed San Ysidro Port of Entry. Courtesy of Mayor Faulconer’s office

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency announced Saturday that it will resume San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian West southbound operations.

“With the resumption of operations at the Pedestrian West southbound facility, we are taking steps to return to operational capacity and improve the daily life of thousands of travelers in the region who cross every day,” said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin.

The Pedestrian West facility was closed for the past two months due to hundreds of asylum seekers gathering at the border south of San Diego, which resulted in overcrowding.

The southbound crossing facility has reopened with limited hours of operation seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The northbound crossing facility, which reopened on Thursday, will continue operations seven days a week with limited hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to CBP officials.

“CBP will continue to work on enhancing economic and social relations across the border, particularly on the eve of the holiday season,” Marin added.

More information on border wait times and advisories can be found at www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go.

–City News Service