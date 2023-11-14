City staff and community leaders cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled Children’s Park in Downtown San Diego Tuesday. Photo via @SDPartnership X

Mayor Todd Gloria and Councilman Stephen Whitburn Tuesday joined with city staff and community leaders to cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled Children’s Park in downtown San Diego’s Marina neighborhood.

The park originally opened in the mid-1990s and the improvements have been in the works for several years.

“With the redevelopment and reopening of Children’s Park, we have transformed a previously underused space into a truly vibrant place for the community,” Gloria said. “Downtown residents and visitors now have an extraordinary park to gather, relax, picnic, play and exercise — part of our greater vision to make San Diego a city that works for all of us.”

Celebrated the reopening of Children’s Park!



The reimagining of this iconic #Downtown park will help transform our urban center.



The makeover includes a new children’s play area, adult exercise equipment, an off-leash dog area, restrooms, security and more. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/oEAWfOi8BI — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) November 14, 2023

The $9 million project was a collaboration with Civic Communities and includes a new children’s play area, picnic tables, adult exercise equipment, an off-leash dog area, public restrooms with an attendant booth, a multi-use lawn area, a new walkway through the Civic Pond and a vendor building, a statement from the city reads.

“This park, in the heart of downtown, is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community to improve the quality of life for all residents,” Whitburn said. “This moment marks a significant milestone in our city’s journey toward creating vibrant, inclusive spaces for families and children.”

According to the city, San Diego-based artist Miki Iwasaki created a site-specific public art piece for the park. The artwork, titled Petrichor, was commissioned by the city. It is a sculptural installation “consisting of an abstract form that appears to float above the ground in a cloud-like shape and will serve as a beacon in the park,” the city statement reads.

“It is wonderful to have a park that provides a dedicated space for children to play in downtown,” said Stephen Russell, chair of Civic Communities. “We believe it will be a cherished space that not only enriches the lives of the community but also exemplifies our commitment to a vibrant, sustainable, and resilient future for downtown.”

City News Service contributed to this article.