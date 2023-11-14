The U.S. Capitol dome is seen at night in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott.

All five members of the San Diego County congressional delegation voted Tuesday to keep the government open ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The vote was 336 to 95, with all but two Democrats voting for the continuing resolution, overwhelming the votes of right-wing Republicans seeking major budget cuts.

Among the San Diego delegation, Republican Darrell Issa and Democrats Mike Levin, Sara Jacobs, Scott Peters and Juan Vargas all voted in favor.

“Once again, Democrats are the adults in the room,” said Jacobs, noting that Republicans were responsible for shutdowns in 1995, 2013 and 2018.

If also passed the Senate, which is considered nearly certain, funding will continue at current levels for some agencies and programs until Jan. 19 and all others through Feb. 2. The farm bill would be funded until Sept. 30.

The government was poised to close at midnight Friday, meaning no pay for active duty military and potential disruption for air traffic control over the busy Thanksgiving holiday.