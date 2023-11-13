County News Center photo

Nearly 20,000 San Diegans received federal rental assistance in the last fiscal year, according to a report released Monday by the San Diego Housing Commission.

The annual report focuses on initiatives under the umbrella of the housing commission and the impact they have on lives of thousands of San Diegans struggling with finding secure, safe housing.

“Having a stable and affordable place to call home is essential. That is why the work we do is so important,” said SDHC Interim President and CEO Jeff Davis. “This year’s annual report demonstrates the breadth of our innovative housing assistance programs and their positive impact on families.”

Davis thanked city leaders for their support, which helped offer rental assistance to 4,254 households which had previously experienced homelessness.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of unhoused veterans has dropped by 35%, according to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, but work remains to be done.

Terry, a military veteran, experienced homelessness until he moved into Island Village Apartments with help from SDHC’s Landlord Engagement and Assistance Program and a Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher from SDHC. VASH vouchers assist veterans experiencing chronic homelessness.

“If it wasn’t for the LEAP program, and I can tell you quite honestly (and) factually, just in this neighborhood, there would be hundreds of people who probably would not be able to find adequate housing,” he said. “And most people I know are very, very grateful for that.”

The report, published at www.sdhc.org, includes videos of program participants sharing their stories in their own words, as well as data, graphics and descriptions of SDHC’s initiatives to assist households with low income or experiencing homelessness in the city.

According to the 2023 WeAllCount Point-in-Time Count conducted in January and released in June, homelessness in the region increased by at least 14% in the past year.

Overall, the count found no less than 10,264 individuals experiencing homelessness across our region. This number includes 5,171 unsheltered San Diegans with 5,093 individuals in shelters and transitional housing.

According to SDHC’s report, 16,385 individuals were served through city homelessness shelters and services programs that it administers. A total of 5,396 households were housed through SDHC- and city-funded homelessness programs.

Regional Taskforce on Homelessness’ monthly reports found that for every 10 San Diegans who are housed, 13 San Diegans experience homelessness for the first time.

The region’s homeless response system interacted with more than 41,000 people in San Diego County from October 2021 to September 2022, compared to 38,000 the previous year.

Additional data points include 29% of people living on the streets are women and people 55 or older now make up 29% of the region’s unsheltered population, with 46% of them experiencing homelessness for the first time.

