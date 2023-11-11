A Poway fire engine from Station 1. Photo credit: Poway.org

Poway firefighters and sheriff’s deputies have been recognized for their combined efforts that saved the life of a motorcyclist in May, officials said Saturday.

City officials said a man went into cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle on Poway Road in the eastern portion of the city known as the Poway Grade and crashed his vehicle.

“Today we’re here to celebrate a life saved,” Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mitchell said at Tuesday’s Poway City Council meeting.

Deputies Marshall Abbott and Noe Flores were the first to respond, then CPR was performed on the man until the Poway Fire Department arrived. Firefighters were able to successfully resuscitate the victim, and because of the deputies’ quick response, he was able to leave the hospital the next day without significant injuries, officials said.

The motorcyclist’s identity was not immediately available.

In addition, Sgt. Sean Gallagher also acknowledged three other sheriff’s deputies who responded to a call about a possible suicidal male. The date of that incident was not immediately clear.

Deputies Jacob Wilder-Tramell, Tony Bernal and Keith Novak found a man with a self-inflicted knife wound to his arm when they arrived at the scene. The deputies provided medical aid, including a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and safely moved the man to where the fire department could provide aid.

Hospital staff who treated the man said, “that without the deputies’ actions, he would have succumbed to his injuries.”

— City News Service