San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Wednesday announced a collaboration with the Wounded Warrior Project to create a military and veteran relations position at the city, believed to be the first such position in the country.

The position will be filled by a “post-9/11 veteran with a service- connected disability, whose job will be to develop career opportunities within local government, strengthen partnerships with local military installations and veteran service organizations, and connect San Diego’s veteran and military community to city services and programs,” a statement from Gloria’s office read.

“San Diego is a proud military town that takes care of our service members, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Wounded Warrior Project on this innovative program as part of that commitment,” Gloria said. “This new liaison will develop programs and services to help San Diego’s veteran and military community thrive as well as connect them with city jobs to continue their public service.”

According to the city, whoever fills the position will be part of the Human Resources Department and will work closely with the city’s Department of Government Affairs, the mayor’s community engagement team and local military installations, veteran service organizations and other community partners.

“WWP has been a dedicated member of the San Diego community for nearly two decades, with a strong commitment to honoring and empowering wounded warriors residing in the greater San Diego area or recovering from their injuries at Naval Medical Center San Diego,” WWP CEO Mike Linnington said. “This groundbreaking collaboration with the city of San Diego empowers wounded warriors by offering them an opportunity to gain valuable experience working with the Mayor’s Office while continuing to serve military and veteran communities.”

San Diego will conduct a competitive search for the position. To be eligible, candidates must be a post-9/11 veteran in good standing and have a service-connected disability. The job pays $131,250 per year.

Those interested are encouraged to fill out an application at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sandiego/jobs/4270616/program-coordinator- veteran-engagement-human-resources-department-u2391-un.

— City News Service