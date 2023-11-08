Aerial view of the land at Butterfield Trails Ranch. Photo via @GalleryValley Twitter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved the purchase of the 60-acre Butterfield Trails Ranch property in Valley Center for the development of a new park at a cost of over $3 million.

“We are listening to residents, and as a result, the county is adding more parkland to our region,” Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said in a statement.

Several Valley Center community members and organizations requested that the board consider acquiring the property for use as a county park, according to a statement from officials.

In April 2022, the board directed staff to explore acquiring the property to provide trails, open space, and volunteer opportunities. Valley Center residents also expressed an interest in celebrating the community’s character and cultural heritage.

“This is one way we are taking action to enhance our communities and take climate action,” Lawson-Remer added.

The Butterfield Trails Ranch is located at 27765 Valley Center Road, a few miles east of Interstate 15.

An exact construction date was not immediately available.

–City News Service