The candidate nomination period began Wednesday for the March 5, 2024, primary elections for the offices of San Diego mayor, city attorney and City Council members for districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

Potential candidates can obtain nomination papers in the city clerk’s office at the City Administration Building at 202 C Street. Candidates can begin submitting their nomination packets back to the city clerk on Nov. 16, with a deadline of Dec. 7.

The city clerk’s office will hold an open house at 4 p.m. Wednesday for candidates to pick up papers or obtain additional information.

“The decision to enter the public arena and be willing to serve is a commitment of courage and an act of the highest and noblest principles. My office is proud to facilitate fair city elections with the utmost integrity,” San Diego City Clerk Diana Fuentes said in a statement.

More information for potential candidates is available at www.sandiego.gov/city-clerk/elections/city/2024elections.

–City News Service