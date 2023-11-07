Books in a library. Photo via @Lacunamagazine Twitter

The San Diego City Council has unanimously approved a Library Master Plan, providing a long-range foundation for updating and modernizing libraries across the city.

“Libraries matter so much. It is something that every single community across the city sees as important and finds joy in and sees as a resource,” City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said. “So the attention put into creating this plan is worthy of the love the community has for it and the council has for libraries as well.”

The previous Library Master Plan was adopted in 2002 and was based on census data from 1990 — which meant that it did not address new populations, new technologies, or accurately reflect how libraries have evolved and are used in 2023.

The plan included public comment from more than 7,500 San Diegans. Listening sessions were held at every San Diego Library branch from November 2022 through February 2023 to gather community feedback in order to ensure that libraries are equitable, engaging, experiential, and geographically accessible, according to a statement from Library Foundation SD.

The plan was the result of a partnership between the San Diego Public Library and Library Foundation SD.

“I am very excited that the council has adopted the Library Master Plan,” Public Library Director Misty Jones said in a statement after the council’s 8-0 vote. “This visionary document provides the blueprint we need to ensure that SDPL can continue to provide the best services and amenities for all San Diegans.”

“When we think of this as a long-range planning document, I think it is critical that the Library Master Plan guides our future city investments in spaces that match the growing needs of our population in equitable ways,” Councilman Kent Lee said. “I hope this plan helps to guide how we move forward to serve each of our communities equitably.”

A draft of the plan was presented to the Library Commission on June 14. On Oct. 5, the Community and Neighborhood Services Committee moved to recommend that the City Council approve the plan beginning in November.