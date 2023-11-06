\Will Rodriguez-Kennedy during a Zoom appearance when he was Democratic Party chair.

Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, the former San Diego County Democratic Party chairman, has been hired by Rep. Scott Peters as a local representative for constituent services.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Peters’ office sent email to community members saying: “E-connecting you with William Rodriguez-Kennedy, who will be your primary point of contact should you need anything with our office. Please include him on any communications from the town council.”

His email address was listed as William.RodriguezKennedy@mail.house.gov.

MaryAnne Pintar, Peters’ chief of staff, later said in a statement:

Will is a Marine Corps veteran who served our nation’s armed forces honorably. He is also a leader on the San Diego Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors and the San Diego County Civil Service Commission. He also served for several years on the San Diego County Veterans Advisory Council and is well qualified to serve our office as a veteran caseworker and field representative.

Since he was hired in early October, he already has ably helped many veterans who need assistance with accessing their earned benefits and healthcare. He completed the same application process as others we hire for this role and earns a comparable salary to his colleagues with the same title and responsibilities. He’s doing a great job and I’m grateful he accepted our offer.

Rodriguez-Kennedy lost his party leadership role amid sex-assault allegations in a still-pending civil case.

He denied the accusations by former boyfriend Oscar Rendon, and the District Attorney’s Office opted not to charge him.

Becca Taylor was elected in January to succeed Rodriguez-Kennedy, who was made the subject of an ethics probe by the local Democratic Party.

A former Republican and Marine, Rodriguez-Kennedy rose through the ranks of local Democratic club politics to become president of California Young Democrats from 2018 to 2021.

He said in his biography: “In 2008, Chairman Rodriguez-Kennedy was forcibly, though honorably, discharged from the military under the unconstitutional ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ policy. After fighting out of homelessness, he made international headlines in his fight against the policy specifically being among the first to attempt to reenlist when it was ruled unconstitutional in 2010.”

Between January 2021 and May 2022, he worked for Mike Schaeffer, the former San Diego City Council member elected to the California Board of Equalization in 2018.

Peters, elected in 2012, represents the 50th Congressional District, which includes San Marcos, Escondido, Rancho Santa Fe, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Sorrento Valley, University City/UTC, La Jolla, Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.

Updated at 3:29 p.m. Nov. 6, 2023