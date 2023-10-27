Amy Reichert (left) and Monica Montgomery Steppe are competing to elected to the Board of Supervisors in the 4th District. File photos

A total of 12 vote centers will open Saturday for voters in the county’s Fourth Supervisorial District, Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water Districts for the Nov. 7 special election.

The vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 6.

Vote centers have replaced polling places, allowing people to vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot, vote using an accessible ballot marking device, receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages and register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day.

Voters will use a touch screen to make their selections on ballot marking devices. When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot, review it and hand it to a poll worker to insert it in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar of Voters‘ office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes, a county statement reads.

Only the voters who live in the above-mentioned districts can vote in their respective elections. People who are not sure whether they reside in one of the districts, can look it up at sdvote.com.

The special runoff election for the Fourth Supervisorial District will fill Nathan Fletcher’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

The special election for the City of Chula Vista will fill the vacant seat for city attorney for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026 following the 2022 election of the deceased Simon Silva.

Voters who live in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will vote on a ballot measure to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority.

On the final day of voting, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 10 more vote centers will open for a total of 22 locations and the hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People can find vote center locations at sdvote.com.

The registrar reminded residents that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot. Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall or candidate nominations.

Voters can still mark their ballots from home. Be sure to sign and date the return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes. Or return the ballot through the U.S. Postal Service as long as it’s postmarked on or before Nov. 7.

Information on official ballot drop boxes or vote centers is available inside voter information pamphlets, or online at sdvote.com.