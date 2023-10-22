Rep. Darrell Issa. Photo by Chris Stone

Rep. Darrell Issa has introduced legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran, saying the Islamic nation has been “emboldened” by the Biden administration and continues to sponsor terrorism.

Issa specifically cited $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets in South Korean banks that were to be released to Iran in return for freeing five Americans in September. He also said billions of dollars have flowed to Iran because oil sanctions are not being fully enforced.



“From day one, Joe Biden steered his administration straight towards Tehran and began a campaign of concessions that led to the war now being waged on Israel,” said Issa. “This has facilitated as much as $50 billion to Iran this year alone, which only emboldened its commitment to sponsor terrorism.”

Issa’s legislation would require enforcement of existing oil sanctions, re-freeze Iranian assets and block Iran from access to the International Monetary Fund.

“Dozens of Americans are dead at Hamas’ hands. Many more are missing or being held hostage in Gaza. Can Biden look the families in the eye and tell them it was in America’s interest to appease the regime that sponsored this massacre?” he said.

Issa, a Republican, represents the 48th Congressional District in central and eastern San Diego County and a portion of Riverside County.