The California Transportation Commission this week allocated more than $3.7 billion for projects to rebuild the state’s transportation infrastructure to enhance safety and create more convenient options for travelers.

More than $2.3 billion is from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) , the bulk of which is going to over 600 cities, counties and regional agencies to improve bridges, travel times and air quality; reduce planet-warming pollution; increase highway and rail safety; and provide transportation services. Nearly $169 million in funding is from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“These investments will help California maintain and build a safer, more reliable and more climate-resilient transportation system,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Commuters, bicyclists, pedestrians, and freight movers in local communities will all benefit as we continue to improve and rebuild our infrastructure.”

“CTC’s investment of Federal and State dollars keeps our projects running and fund future projects,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “It ensures we continue to turn San Diego and Imperial Counties transportation priorities from design to shovels in the dirt.”

Projects the CTC approved include:

· $2.4 million – Bridge Deck Preservation in Chula Vista and San Diego. Caltrans will use SB 1 funding to apply polyester concrete overlay to bridge decks, apply methacrylate to approach slabs, and repair spalls at Palomar Street Overcrossing and Interstate 5/State Route 163 separation.

· $1.587 million and $3.1 million in SB 1 funds – Caltrans will rehabilitate culverts, replace signs, upgrade lighting, and upgrade facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards Near Pala, Pauma Valley, Rincon, and La Jolla Amago, from east of Route 15 to west of Route 79.

· $5.6 million – Caltrans will pave beyond gore areas, relocate irrigation control valve boxes, construct rumble strip and Maintenance Vehicle Pullout (MVP), relocate ramp meter cabinets, and upgrade signpost support systems to enhance highway worker safety in the city of San Diego, from El Camino Real Undercrossing to State Route 56/Interstate 15 separation.

· $900,000 – Caltrans will repair a sinkhole, replace a culvert, and repave at State Route 111 and Rutherford Road in the community of Rockwood.

· $19 million – Caltrans will line culverts, replace culverts via jack, and bore and line culverts near Descanso on Interstate 8, west of State Route 79 and west of Corte Madera Road.

· $3 million – Caltrans will replace failed culverts by pipe jacking in and near Chula Vista at Interstate 805 along H Street.

· $148,000 – SANDAG will lead a project to construct approximately two miles of separated bike lanes (Class IV), 2 curb extensions, traffic signal modifications with bike signals, continental crosswalks, and curb ramps at the 24th Street Transit Center Connections along East 30th Street between Hoover Avenue and Highland Avenue, and along Hoover Avenue between East 33rd Street and East 22nd Street.

· $3,000 – SANDAG will lead a phase 2 roundabout active transportation corridor project with Class IV bicycle facilities, improved sidewalks, traffic calming, pavement markings, ADA curb ramps on Main Street from Johnson Avenue to El Cajon Boulevard in the City of El Cajon.

· $3.64 million – NCTD and SANDAG will lead a San Dieguito Bridge Replacement, Double Track and Special Events Platform Project design to be bid ready, plan set, and construction specifications.

· $1.4 million – NCTD and SANDAG will lead a San Dieguito Bridge Replacement, Double Track and Special Events Platform Project right of way certification by obtaining temporary construction easements and permanent licenses.

· $2.4 million – San Diego MTS and SANDAG will lead a Zero Emission Transit Enhancement design of Orange Line track improvements from Massachusetts Avenue to El Cajon Transit Center.

· $4.95 million – Caltrans will use in IIJA federal funding to pave beyond gore areas, relocate irrigation control valve boxes, construct rumble strip and Maintenance Vehicle Pullout (MVP), relocate ramp meter cabinets, and upgrade signpost support systems to enhance highway worker safety on State Route 56 (SR-56) from the El Camino Real Undercrossing to SR-56/Interstate 15 Separation. Total project cost of $5.59 million.



· $3.19 million – Caltrans will use IIJA federal funding to rehabilitate the El Cajon Boulevard Overcrossing and the Marshall Avenue Overcrossing on Interstate 8 in La Mesa and El Cajon. Total project cost of $3.48 million.

The IIJA, also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. California has received more than $22.6 billion since the IIJA’s passage in November 2021.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about California transportation projects funded by the IIJA and

SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.