Sen. Laphonza Butler, the labor leader who was appointed to fill the term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, announced Thursday she will not run for election to a full term.

“I’ve decided not to run for a full term in the US Senate,” she said in an afternoon post on X. “It may not be the decision people expected but it’s the right one for me.”

“California voters want leaders who think about them and the issues they care most about. I now have 383 days to serve the people of California with every ounce of energy and effort that I have,” she said.

Butler’s decision leaves three high-profile Democratic members of Congress — Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff — along with baseball star Steve Garvey, a Republican, competing in next year’s election.

“Knowing you can win a campaign doesn’t always mean you should run a campaign,” Butler said.

She recently left her post as president of EMILY’s List to accept California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment to replace Feinstein.

Newsom had indicated that his appointee, whom he pledged would be a Black woman, would be an interim pick.

Lee issued a statement praising Butler’s grace and integrity.

“Senator Butler took on the enormous responsibility of filling an open senate seat with grace, integrity, and a deep commitment to delivering for the people of California,” Lee said. “I look forward to continuing our work together for the remainder of her term.”