Housing construction in Otay Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Association of Governments on Friday awarded the city of San Diego $4.8 million through the regional Housing Acceleration Program.

The funding, backed by Regional Early Action Planning grants from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, is administered through SANDAG.

It is intended to support local governments, developers, tribal nations and transit agencies to develop policies that will help boost home production, prioritize infill development and increase opportunities to travel without a car, according to a statement from the city.

“This funding will help us build off the work we’ve done, and continue to do, to produce more homes, reach our climate goals and engage with the community about the importance of addressing our housing crisis,” said Mayor Todd Gloria.

The funding will go toward five City Planning Department initiatives:

$2.5 million for a Development Impact Fee pilot program intended to provide payment of fees for affordable homes that meet certain criteria.

$650,000 for the Affordable Home Development Master Plan, to use city-owned property to develop homes for people of all incomes in communities best served by transit.

$650,000 for the Mid-City Communities Plan Update, a long-range vision for land use, mobility, urban design, historic and cultural resources, economic development and more.

$500,000 for the Inclusive Public Engagement Guide to create a framework to assure inclusive community participation on city plans, policies, projects and initiatives.

$500,000 for Missing Middle Housing Design to prepare small-scale, multiple-home design guidelines, intended to reduce development costs and simplify production and review processes.

– City News Service