Todd Gloria with other City Council members at the rally for Israel on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of his office

Mayor Told Gloria said San Diego will not “tolerate any violence or acts of hatred in our city” as the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas called for a “day of rage” on Friday.

“The bloodshed in Israel was perpetrated by Hamas terrorists whose mission is to attack civilians and destabilize any possibility of peace between Israelis and Palestinians,” he said on Thursday. “While this conflict continues, we cannot allow it to divide us here at home.”

“Regardless of our individual perspectives on this complex issue, we will continue to maintain respect for one another and ensure our community remains a haven of peace and inclusivity,” he said.

The Mayor’s comments came as U.S. law enforcement agencies have escalated security measures to safeguard Jewish and Muslim communities ahead of protests expected on Friday.

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday after terrorists savagely killed hundreds of Israeli civilians and kidnapped others, forcing the Israel to respond with an aerial bombardment of Gaza and preparations for an invasion.

The San Diego Police Department stepped up patrols near Jewish and Muslim sites beginning last Saturday after news of the attacks.

The Jewish Federation of San Diego told the community Thursday that it is in close communication with local law enforcement and “there is no known or specific local threat to the San Diego Jewish community or its institutions.”