The homeless in downtown San Diego move along streets with their belongings. Photo by Chris Stone

Elected officials and community members will gather Tuesday evening at the County Administration Center to remember the lives lost on the streets of San Diego on World Homeless Day.

The event, put on by Lived Experience Advisors, will begin with a procession from The Rescue Mission to the CAC’s south lawn at 6 p.m. The ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. with illuminated messages and performances by Vanessa Graziano and Voices of our City Choir. The CAC is located at 1600 Pacific Highway.

“World Homelessness Day serves as a reminder of our commitment to addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing San Diego County,” San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas said.

“It’s crucial that we continue to take an `all in’ approach from prioritizing the behavioral health system through the launch of the CARE Act pilot program, to putting forward initiatives that build a comprehensive approach to maximize all available resources like the Leave No Veteran Homeless Initiative, to creating more affordable housing, to taking action to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place,” Vargas added.

LEA will also feature a live demonstration for its ArtOutReach Program with a canvas for people to write messages to those who have been lost. The organization will also present its We Inspire Nourish and Give Support — or WINGS — Award, sponsored by Wakeland Housing.

“People experiencing homelessness in our region are our neighbors, relatives and friends,” Regional Task Force on Homelessness CEO Tamera Kohler said. “We cannot allow our community response to this pressing issue to be led by fear and hostility. Instead, we have to move forward with hope, optimism, and proven practices that make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness. Everyone benefits when we do this right.”

–City News Service