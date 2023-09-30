A bus containing migrants from Texas in downtown Los Angeles in July. a month after they began arriving. Photo via @FOX2News Twitter

Yet another bus carrying migrants arrived in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, marking the 20th such arrival since June.

Mayor Karen Bass’ office confirmed the arrival, from Texas at 1:45 p.m. at the downtown Union Station.

She said in a statement that “the city has continued to work with city departments, the county and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year.”

On X, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights confirmed in a post that 27 asylum-seekers, with no children, were aboard the bus. The group did not specify their nations of origin.

More than 100 migrants were expected Friday, but officials only assisted 65, noting that some of the migrants may have been picked up by family members or sponsors, or left immediately upon their arrival at the train station.

Of the 65 migrants, there were 36 women and 29 men; 16 of them were children. Officials counted 35 family units, meaning migrants who traveled with a spouse, partner, child or children.

According to the coalition, which is a member of the L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of nonprofit, faith groups and city and county services that respond to the arrival of migrant buses, a third of all migrants arriving in Los Angeles by bus have been children.

The collective usually gets tips hours ahead from volunteers, organizations or from good Samaritans about the arrival of a bus.

Texas Gov. Abbott has been orchestrating the trips under Operation Lone Star, saying Texas’ border region is “overwhelmed” by immigrants crossing the Mexican border. OLS is a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between Texas and Mexico.

– City News Service