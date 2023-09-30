A view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

All five members of the San Diego County congressional delegation voted Saturday keep the federal government open, as Democrats in the House offset a revolt by right-wing Republicans.

Congress voted 336 to 91 to pass the Spending Reduction and Border Security Act, which funds the government for 45 days, with 91 Republicans and one Democrat voting against.

While right-wing Republicans rejected the measure, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed concerns that hardline Republicans in the Freedom Caucus could try to oust him as leader.

“I want to be the adult in the room, go ahead and try,” McCarthy told reporters. “And you know what? If I have to risk my job for standing up for the American public, I will do that.”

Democrats positioned the vote as a victory, and a responsibility because active-duty Navy, Marine Corps. Border Patrol and Coast Guard would have to serve without pay.

“I’m so proud that House Democrats outnumbered and outwitted far-right Republicans, held the line against their extreme agenda, and watched them fold,” said Rep. Sara Jacobs, who represents central San Diego County. “Today, we extended our current budget and prevented a government shutdown, providing relief and continued paychecks for so many people across the country.”

“I voted to pass this short term funding extension because it was the right thing to do for my district, our country, our troops, and millions of hardworking families who need access to government services and benefits,” said Rep. Mike Levin, who represents north coastal San Diego and south Orange counties.

The Senate, which earlier passed a bipartisan resolution, is now set to take up the House legislation.