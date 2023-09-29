A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

Rep. Mike Levin led Democratic members of the California Congressional delegation in a letter urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the recent surge in gasoline prices.

The letter sent Friday to FTC Chair Lina M. Khan went out as the average price in the state reached $6.08 per gallon — $2.25 more than the national average.

The letter cited an unusual 50 cents per gallon increase in the spot market on Sept. 15 as an especially troublesome incident.

“We appreciate the FTC’s commitment to close oversight of fuel markets in California and across the country,” the letter states. “We urge the FTC to continue to investigate and monitor the business practices of traders and refiners to ensure that these companies do not engage in any anti-consumer behavior.”

California has created a new Division of Petroleum Market Oversight to watch for manipulation of the fuel market.

Levin represents the 49th District that encompasses north coastal San Diego county and south Orange county.