Downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

City officials asked for public input Wednesday on how $135 million in federal funding for communities in the city should be spent, announcing a series of in-person workshops over the next several weeks.

San Diegans can also take an online survey at https://www.research.net/r/sdconplan2023 to help identify priorities as part of the city’s Consolidated Plan, which is prepared every five years.

“We want the community’s creative input as we move forward with making data-driven, place-based investment decisions, particularly for San Diego’s communities of concern,” Christina Bibler, director of the city’s Economic Development Department, said in a statement. “This federal funding will allow the city to continue to deliver critical services in alignment with our communities’ needs.”

The goals residents identify in the five-year plan can help guide funds from three federal sources: the Community Development Block Grant program, the HOME Investment Partnerships program and the Emergency Solutions Grants program.

San Diego receives funding from the federal government each year to invest in low- and moderate-income communities. Funding can be used to “increase access and availability of affordable housing, to improve sidewalks, parks and libraries, to provide services and shelters for those experiencing homelessness, for public services to support youth, seniors, veterans or other underserved groups, and for employment training and workforce development,” according to the city.

The new Consolidated Plan will cover fiscal years 2025-2029 and information gathered from the survey will help city staff identify the challenges affecting San Diego residents and their households, and potential solutions on how the city should address those issues.

The workshops will be held:

— City Heights/Weingart Library on Monday, Oct. 2, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;

— Skyline Hills Library on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 5:30 to 7 p.m.;

— Bayside Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;

— Valencia Park/Malcom X Library on Thursday, Oct. 5, 1 to 2:30 p.m.;

— Central Library on Monday, Oct. 9, 6 to 7:30 p.m.;

— Logan Heights Library on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and

— San Ysidro Community Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

–City News Service