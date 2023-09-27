A man works on underground water in Borrego Springs. Photo via @OtayMark Twitter

The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously advanced a proposed ordinance amendment that would align county regulations with a court ruling in connection with water rights in the Borrego Springs community.

Supervisors also voted to find that the amended ordinance complies with state Environmental Quality Act guidelines. The supervisors will consider adopting the updated ordinance during a second reading, at their Oct. 11 meeting.

In 2021, a San Diego Superior Court judge ruled that users in the Borrego Springs Subbasin have the right to pump groundwater.

In connection, there is a required 70% reduction in groundwater use to comply with the state Sustainable Groundwater Management Act that must be achieved by 2040.

The ruling also allowed the Borrego Springs Watermaster — a committee that includes area representatives — to manage groundwater in the basin.

According to the county Land Use & Environment Group, in 2014 California passed the law to protect groundwater and ensure future availability.

The act “provides a framework to regulate groundwater by requiring local agencies to balance groundwater extraction with groundwater recharge in basins designated by the California Department of Water Resources as high or medium priority,” according to LUEG.

The Borrego Water District “has been securing water rights in the basin to ensure the existing community does not have to reduce its water use,” according to LUEG.

Supervisor Jim Desmond praised county staffers, including water resources manager Jim Bennett, for working on the amended ordinance. He also credited the Borrego Watermaster for its efforts.

“It’s very good to see Borrego community working together and coming up with their own plan on how to sustainably use the water they have,” Desmond added.

Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer described the plan as “creative and constructive,” especially given the challenges around groundwater use.

Along with the Borrego region, county groundwater guideline updates apply to Upper San Luis Rey Valley and San Pasqual Valley basins.