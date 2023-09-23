Jill Biden at an earlier visit to San Diego. File photo by Chris Stone

First Lady Jill Biden landed in San Diego Saturday to attend a fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

The first lady landed at San Diego International Airport at a little after 2 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria greeted her at the airport.

The location of the fundraiser was not available.

Jill Biden toured a cancer research center in Seattle on Friday, then flew to the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser Saturday at the Beverly Hills home of Daphna Ziman, co-founder and president of Cinémoi USA and the founder of Children Uniting Nations.

The first lady then flew to San Diego from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Updated at 3 p.m. Sept. 23, 2023

— City News Service