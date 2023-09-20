Larry Turner and his family. Campaign photo

Marine veteran and police officer Larry Turner announced Thursday that he will campaign to be elected Mayor of San Diego in 2024.

Turner, an eight-year police veteran, will face Todd Gloria, who is running for a second term.

“Larry Turner believes San Diego needs a strong leader to unite the left and the right, skip the partisan politics, and deliver solutions based on our most pressing needs,” the new candidate said on his website.

He called homelessness “the number one issue” facing San Diego, saying “poor policy, not poor policing is at fault for much of our problems on the street.”

Turner, 53, is a community relations officer and previously served on the SWAT team.

The mayor’s post is nonpartisan, but Turner is registered as an independent, while Gloria is a Democrat.