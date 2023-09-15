The San Diego central library. Photo courtesy of the city

Immigrants and refugees across San Diego are invited Friday to participate in the city’s first informational career fair specifically tailored for newcomers to the city.

The fair is sponsored and organized by the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and personnel department, will take place at the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The idea for this career fair came from a need to fill vacancies at the city while knowing that new arrivals to San Diego seek to gain housing and employment,” said Matt Griffith, Office of Immigrant Affairs acting executive director. “A job can not only provide a pathway to meet those needs, but it can also generate growth and self-sufficiency among our immigrant population.”

According to a city statement, during the event, participants will have the chance to meet with staff from several city departments to learn about new career opportunities. In addition, city staff will provide guidance on best practices for resume building and getting foreign degrees accredited in the United States.

Live language interpretation will be available on site in the following languages: Spanish, Dari, Pashto, Russian, Somali and Vietnamese.