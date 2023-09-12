Rep. Darrell Issa. Photo by Chris Stone

Rep. Darrell Issa said Tuesday he “fully supports” an impeachment inquiry, accusing President Biden and his family of a “culture of corruption that is crippling this presidency.”

The conservative Republican who represents east San Diego County said he looked forward to contributing to the inquiry.

“I fully support the decision today by Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy. The initial evidence uncovered by this Congress is overwhelming and the time has come,” Issa said.

“As a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to contributing to this inquiry and revealing the full facts regarding the President’s actions,” he said.

Issa did not cite specific evidence, but pointed to what he alleged was “participation, and profiteering from the selling of access and the peddling of influence undertaken by his family.”

“With this formal inquiry, Congress will utilize its full capabilities to conduct its constitutional duty and complete a full unearthing of the culture of corruption that is crippling this presidency and staining the highest office in the land,” Issa said.

McCarthy on Tuesday directed various House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden, but did not seek a vote, which may not have passed amid opposition from moderate Republicans.

I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption. https://t.co/3uoDlUB3Sy — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 12, 2023

Right-wing firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents a rural district in Florida, called McCarthy’s action a “baby step” and threatened again to oust him as speaker.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has been investigating the Biden family for months, but has not found that the President benefited financially from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, or proved that he made any policy decisions because of them.