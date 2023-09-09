“The Squint” concept for the OB Pier. Courtesy of the city

The “Remora” concept for the OB Pier. Courtesy of the city

The “Braid” concept for the OB Pier. Courtesy of the city

San Diego officials on Saturday released three design concepts — the “Squint Test,” “Remora” and “Braid” — for replacing the iconic but deteriorating Oceans Beach Pier.

The three designs were shown at the third in a series of community meetings held to collect residents thoughts about replacing the 57-year-old concrete pier.

“After months of connecting with the community and learning more about what they want to see in a potential Ocean Beach Pier replacement, we are excited to share some of the possibilities,” said Elif Cetin, assistant director of strategic capital projects.

The three designs presented on Saturday were:

The Squint Test — This design is intended to look so much like the original that you would have to “squint” to notice the difference. It utilizes the current pier’s layout and design, but widens it, adds a fishing deck around a reconstructed cafe building, and introduces an additional deck south of a new building with upgraded restrooms, offering potential for retail or a community room.

The Remora — This is inspired by the symbiotic relationship between remora fish and the sharks that they attach themselves to. It highlights the original layout and design of the pier, adding a shaded surfer’s lounge area, an enhanced junior lifeguard jump platform, an expanded deck at the reconstructed historic cafe for outdoor dining, integrated fishing amenities and an expanded plaza with a small retail pavilion.

The Braid — This builds upon the long, linear experience of the pier, reworking it into a series of separate but interconnected pathways that provide visitors with a unique experience compared to other piers across Southern California. It includes viewing experiences both above and below the pier’s elevation. Other features include potential retail, dining and community spaces, lowered fishing areas, enhanced restrooms, and a curvilinear layout to the arms on the west end, which increases the pier’s length.

“This effort doesn’t stop here,” said Cetin. “We need San Diegans to let us know what they like and don’t like about these concepts, as their continued input will shape the final design concept that may end up becoming the next iconic structure in Ocean Beach.”

The full workshop presentation and survey are posted at OBPierRenewal.com. San Diegans are encouraged to visit the site, read the complete presentation and fill out the survey before Oct. 9.

The city began work on a replacement for the pier after 2018 study determined it had reached the end of its service life. Maintenance costs are increasing, and future sea level rise is a threat.