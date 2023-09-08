Aerial view of the late Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood home .Photo via Youtube

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park will introduce a motion Friday hoping to save Marilyn Monroe’s Brentwood home from demolition by having it declared a historic-cultural monument.

The owners of the 1920-era home, which Monroe purchased in the early 1960s and where the actress died of an overdose in 1962 at age 36, are planning to demolish it.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the property was purchased in 2017 for $7.25 million by Glory of the Snow LLC, which is managed by hedge fund manager Dan Lukas, then sold to Glory of the Snow Trust for $8.35 million earlier this year. It was unclear why the owner is looking to demolish the home.

News of the home’s pending demolition, however, sparked outrage from local history buffs and Monroe fans.

Park announced an effort to save the structure from the wrecking ball.

“This critical move underscores the city of Los Angeles’ commitment to preserving its rich history, ensuring that iconic landmarks and pivotal moments continue to inspire future generations,” according to a statement from Park’s office.

According to Park, a demolition permit was approved before her team could address the issue. She said the permit for demotion of the single-family dwelling with an attached garage, pool house and storage was issued Thursday. It was unclear when the demolition might actually occur.

The councilwoman said her office took hundreds of calls from people this week urging her to prevent the planned demolition.

“For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon,” Park said. “Her story, from the challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to become a global sensation, is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity.”

The councilwoman said that if her motion is approved, it would start the process for declaring the property a historic-cultural monument, thereby preserving the home.

— City News Service