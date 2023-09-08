Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives approving two counts of impeachment against President Trump in 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, on Friday announced she will run for re-election to her San Francisco congressional seat.

“Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for all,” she said. “That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi, a Democrat who twice served as House speaker, is the first woman to hold the position that is second in line for the presidency if the president is incapacitated.

Following the 2022 congressional elections, Pelosi announced she would no longer seek a Democratic Party leadership position in the House, while continuing to serve as a representative.

Her strong campaign fundraising abilities that also benefit fellow Democrats are well-known in Washington political circles.

On her new campaign website, Pelosi cited the need to protect American democracy as one of the reasons for running again.

“Our vision for a world at peace requires a strong democracy at home and support for diplomacy and allies around the world,” she said. “We must defend our democracy from assaults on the truth, the assault on the U.S. Capitol, and the assault on voting rights.”

If re-elected next November, it would be her 20th term in Congress. She was first elected to the House in1987.

Reuters contributed to this article.