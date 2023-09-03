The United Nations General Assembly. Photo credit: Screen shot, it.usembassy.gov/

A University of San Diego graduate is one of five people nominated by President Joe Biden as U.S. representatives to the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

White House officials made the announcement Sunday, and included consultant Janet Keller, who has been involved in politics and public policy issues at the local, state and federal level for more than 30 years.

In 1990, she founded Keller Consultants, which provides strategic advice to candidates, campaigns and private clients in support of their political and philanthropic interests.

Since 2017, Keller has been an advocate for many of the survivors, young gymnasts, of Larry Nassar, including U.S. National Team and Olympic team members.

Los Angeles businessman and philanthropist Jeffrey Worthe is another of the appointees. He is president of Worthe Real Estate Group, a Santa Monica firm that specializes in the development and refurbishment of office properties in Los Angeles. Recent projects include office and studio facilities in Beverly Hills and Burbank.

The others nominated by Biden are:

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland

Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock

Former Georgia state legislator Calvin Smyre, a Democrat Biden nominated to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas in 2022.

The U.N. session is set to open Tuesday.

– City News Service