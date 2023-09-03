Waterfront Park and the San Diego County administration building. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County News Center

Public schools, San Diego County offices, city offices, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Law enforcement and fire services, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday. County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood parks will remain open.

Among the locations that will be closed:

Fallbrook Community Center

Lakeside Community Center

Spring Valley Community Center

Spring Valley Gymnasium

Tecolote Nature Center

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open), and

Community Teen Centers

The following San Diego locations will be open:

Golf courses until dusk

All city reservoirs except Barrett

Chollas Lake, weather permitting

Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center

Tecolote Canyon Natural Park, and

All skate parks

Many parking restrictions will not be enforced Monday in San Diego, including meters and time restrictions on streets, in yellow zones and posted street-sweeping routes.

Red zones, white zones and blue zones will continue to be enforced at all times.

Parking rules on port property and in different cities may vary, so residents are urged to read signage provided.

All county public health clinics will be closed Monday. Some county partner and contract sites for COVID-19 testing will be open.

Residents in the city of San Diego will see a one-day delay in trash, yard waste and curbside recyclables collection. The Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center also will be closed Monday.

– City News Service