A map of the Campus Park West project from a 2014 report submitted to San Diego County. Photo credit: Screen shot, SanDiegoCounty.gov

The county Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a property exchange as part of a master-planned project near Fallbrook.

The exchange with the developer, identified as Pappas Investments, involved 0.837 of an acre of county-owned property.

The board’s vote will allow future construction – possibly starting in 2024 – of the Campus Park West Project, located northeast of state Route 76 and Interstate 15 within the unincorporated Fallbrook Community Plan area.

When completed, the mixed-use project would sit on 116 acres and feature 283 condominiums, 513,000 square feet of commercial development, 120,000 square feet of industrial use and 31 acres of biological open space.

According to the county Land Use and Environment Group, in June 2014 supervisors approved the project and discretionary permits, which included a General Plan amendment and environmental impact report.

The property exchange, involving an alignment of Pankey Road and Shearer Crossing for county access, was one condition of the project’s approval.

Pappas Investments is now working to meet other project conditions and on a final map that divides the land into individual lots, according to land-use officials.

Approval also required a realignment of public roads for vehicle and pedestrian access to commercial parcels south of SR-76.

Supervisor Jim Desmond thanked the Department of Public Works for solving property boundary issues, and said he was excited to see the project move forward.

“I think it’s important that we stay focused on the solutions, which is being done here,” Desmond added.

– City News Service