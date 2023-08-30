A SANDAG official explains the five possible tunnel routes to a group of residents. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Several hundred Del Mar residents attended a public meeting Wednesday on early plans for a railroad tunnel, peppering SANDAG officials with questions and concerns.

The regional planning agency is considering five possible routes for a double-tunnel system 300 feet underground to move the busiest rail line on the West Coast off eroding seaside bluffs.

There was no formal presentation, but staff at a dozen stations set up at Del Mar City Hall answered questions about routes, tunnel technology, safety, cost and timetables for an hour and a half.

Residents were concerned about the final route, possible impact on property values, vibration, safety if there is an accident in the tunnels, and even whether a railroad is necessary.

One realtor said a buyer has already asked about the tunnel, adding that it can’t help market perceptions.

Richard Hertzberg, an engineer and longtime Del Mar resident, urged SANDAG to look at all options, including the possibility of extending the trolley north instead of investing in the railroad. “They haven’t looked at the alternatives at all,” he said.

But a few at the event said the railroad tracks have to be moved, and hoped the route chosen would be the optimum for all residents.

“I want it to be in the best place for not only Del Mar but the county and state,” said Nate McKay, a community volunteer. “This is a regional issue.”

SANDAG is considering five routes, and has studied two in detail. The route that places the tunnel closest to Interstate 5 seemed favored by most at Wednesday’s event, but officials cited potential drawbacks, such as the need long bridge along the San Dieguito Lagoon before entering a tunnel.

The two routes studied most closely would take the trains under Camino Del Mar or under Crest Canyon.

Sharon Humphreys, director of engineering and construction at SANDAG, said the goals of the project are to improve railroad operations by eliminating the single-track bottleneck, get the tracks off the bluffs and engineer the entire route for 110 mph speeds.

She said modern tunnel technology is safe, and no vibration would be felt from trains running 300 feet underground.

SANDAG has $300 million from the state for environmental study and engineering design. Construction is expected to begin in 2028 with completion in 2035.

At least three more public events are planned, with the next one at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.