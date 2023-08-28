Sen. Toni Atkins announces that Sen. Mike McGuire (standing to her left) will succeed her as Senate President Pro Tem. Image for her Instagram page

Sen. Toni Atkins, a San Diego lawmaker who has led both the California Assembly and Senate, announced Monday that Sen. Mike McGuire of Healdsburg will succeed her next year.

Atkins has served as president pro tem since 2018. She is was the first woman to hold the position and the first person in 150 years to serve as both pro tem and Assembly speaker.

“It is a privilege to be the Senate leader. Now, the time has come to plan for the next leader, and the Senate Democratic Caucus is unified in its decision to name Sen. Mike McGuire as the pro tem designee,” said Atkins, whose last term in the Senate is next year.

“I am confident that this will be a seamless transition, and that Sen. McGuire will continue to guide the Senate and California down a path of success,” she said, adding that he “has been a key member of my leadership team, a trusted confidant, and time after time, the convener who sets the table to get things done.”

McGuire, who was elected to the Senate in 2014, has served as majority leader since 2022.

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, who represents east San Diego County, congratulated McGuire, who is a Democrat, applauding his “willingness to work in a bipartisan manner.”

“It has been an honor to serve alongside a fellow San Diegan and lead the Senate together,” Jones added. “Pro Tem Atkins was presented with especially unique challenges, but she rose to the occasion multiple times. We thank her for her partnership over the years.”