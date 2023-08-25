The San Diego County Water Authority board of directors has voted unanimously to appoint Dan Denham as general manager, following the retirement of former GM Sandra L. Kerl in June.

“We are fortunate to have Dan’s knowledge of the San Diego County Water Authority and his depth of experience managing multiple programs, including the landmark agreements that have ensured a safe and reliable water supply for San Diego County,” said Mel Katz, chair of the Water Authority board, after the vote on Thursday.

Before joining the agency in 2006, Denham served in various capacities at the city of San Diego’s Metropolitan Wastewater Department, Financial Management Department and mayor’s office. He holds undergraduate degrees in public administration and economics, and a graduate degree in public administration, all from San Diego State University.

Denham sits on several regional boards, including the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego State University Alumni Board, and the Citizens Forum of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary & Water Commission.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead this agency and build on the many achievements of my predecessors, my colleagues, and generations of leaders on our board,” said Denham.

“It’s clear there are few easy answers to some of our generational challenges like water reliability — but there never has been,” he added. “Thankfully, San Diego County can work from a position of strength based on our investments, supplies and conservation over the past 30 years.”

The general manager’s office directs the activities of approximately 250 Water Authority staff in San Diego.